Akinsola, NAN deputy Editor-in-Chief retires

By Tomisin Erogbogbo/ Oluwatope Lawanson

Mr Ayodele Akinsola, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has on Tuesday officially retired fro the service as he clocked 60 years.

Akinsola, the Head of NAN, Lagos, Judiciary Desk during a send off organised for him by the desk in Lagos, advised journalists to be creative and think out of the box to add value to their lives and profession.

Akinsola said that journalists should take journalism as a vocation and have passion for it to be able to excel.

Akinsola, who received encomiums from his colleagues for standing out in news reporting and editing, called on older journalists to mentor younger ones in the interest of the profession.

“Tragedy in life is not death. It is not when a man dies. The greatest tragedy in life is when a man dies with his knowledge. If he does not pass the knowledge to others, that is the greatest tragedy.

“Let us mentor the younger ones; let us pass knowledge to them,” he said.

Akinsola also appealed to older journalists to encourage younger ones to actualise their dreams.

” Don’t be a dream killer, don’t be a dream buster but a dream booster.”

The retiring deputy director said that such support and encouragement would develop talents in journalism.

“You can’t get the best of someone without having a close rapport with him.

You can’t also give what you don’t have.

“I urge you to build the younger ones. You can’t be a success until people around are successful.”

He advised younger journalists to be humble to be able to learn from their superiors.

Akinsola advised media professionals to maintain balance between their jobs and their family lives.

“Maintain balance between work and life; do not allow any area of your life to negatively affect the others.

“Do not allow the pleasures of the world to take you away your job and life; you cannot be a total journalist without being an all rounder,” he said.

In his remarks, the Head of NAN, Lagos Office, Mr Ibrahim Mamaga, hailed Akinsola for hard work and excellence.

He described him as a loyal worker who lived up to expectations.

The Head of Editorial Department, NAN, Lagos Office, Mr Peter Obakhedo, said that Akinsola added value to the services of NAN.

He said that NAN would miss his wealth of experience and sense of humour.

Akinsola started his journalism career with the Ondo State Radio and Television Service in 1985 before he worked with the Concord newspaper in 1986, after which he joined the services of NAN in 1999. (NAN)