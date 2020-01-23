Akwa Ibom CAN condemns killing of member in Adamawa

By Sunday Bassey

Rev. Ndueso Ekwere, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Akwa Ibom, has condemned the recent gruesome murder of late Lawan Andimi, CAN Chairman in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Ekwere condemned the killing during a meeting with Church leaders and CAN Executive members in Uyo, on Thursday.

The cleric explained that the deceased Andimi was abducted by the Boko Haram Terrorist group two weeks ago following an attack on Michika town.

According to him, the act is being perceived in many quarters as a persecution of Christians and their leaders in Nigeria.

The CAN chairman lamented the alleged incessant killing of Christians and destruction of their properties in the country.

He then registered the condolences of Christians in Akwa Ibom to the National President of CAN, Rev. Supo Ayokunle and the Adamawa State CAN over the killing.

Ekwere called on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

“It is high time we restructured the country, to make way for security and defence of innocent people in their regions,’’ Ekwere said.

He encouraged Christians in Akwa Ibom, and Nigeria in general, to take part in the three-day fasting and prayers as directed by Ayokunle, for peace in the in the state and Nigeria at large.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Andimi was killed by suspected men of Boko Haram on Monday after failed negotiations to secure his release.

The late cleric was until his gruesome killing, a pastor with the Church of Brethren (EYN), at the District Church Council of Michika. (NAN)