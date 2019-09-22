Akwa Ibom, Nigeria’s investment hub – Osinbajo

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described Akwa Ibom State as one of the top investment hubs in the country.

Osinbajo made the declaration during the inauguration of Kings Flour Mill at Onna as part of programs to mark the 32nd anniversary of the State’s creation.

The Vice President observed that in September 2017 he was in the state to commission the Jubilee Syringe factory, Metering Solution plant and some upgraded health facilities, noting that it was laudable that in 2019 he is back to commission more projects.

He congratulated Gov. Udom Emmanul and the people of Akwa Ibom State on the anniversary and the congenial atmosphere provided for business to thrive.

“Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, is working relentlessly to attract sustainable investments to boost the Industrialization drive of the Federal Government.

“This will create employment and generate wealth for the state and country. I appreciate the investors for the choice of Akwa Ibom State for their investment and I’m optimistic that the youths will seize these opportunities to acquire skills that would enhance self reliance” he said.

Earlier, Gov. Emmanuel said that the factory produces 500 metric tones of flour daily.

He disclosed that Kings flour mill is one of the best flour millers in Europe, while applauding the investors for hearkening to the appeal to come and invest in the state.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the Vice President for rising above bias and redefining what politics is and not propaganda.

“My administration is committed to make governance touch the grassroots. My focus is anchored on development and industrialization and I urge investors to come to Akwa Ibom and invest.

In a related development, the Vice President also flagged off the digitized Power Substation at Ekim, Mkpat Enin LGA, which marks the actualization of the power plan for all before 2021.

The power substation is part of the government’s poise to ensure that every home has electricity supply.

The power station will provide electricity to as many as 10,000 small and medium scale enterprises thereby stimulate growth in the State economy.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry, Mr. Prince Ukpong Akpabio, who gave a brief report on the emergence of the Kings flour mill, congratulated the governor for the initiative to attract investments.