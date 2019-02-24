Akwa Ibom state Presidential result circulating online fake – APC

The All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state have debunked the results being circulated online and on social media, allegedly emanating from the state, describing them as fake.

In a statement issued in the state and made available to newsmen, Akwa Ibom APC chairman, Ini Okopidio, said the results were false.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been called to the malicious intention by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) within the state and their recent spate of the release of fake election results. While it is not surprising, it must be stopped at its root.

“Our usual source within the party has informed us of further plans to hold emergency meetings to consolidate on the already released fake results.

“Having disrupted the peaceful conduct of the electoral process in several polling units across the state, it is evident that the PDP are desperate and are grabbing at straws.

“However, they should be mindful that release of fake results is a punishable offence as it misleads the public and can go on to instigate violence.”

Continuing, he called on the people of Akwa Ibom state and Nigeria to adhere to the guides of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to discredit all social media results and allow the commission to conduct the collation to allow due process.

“Our call is therefore to INEC, Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and all law-enforcement agencies to continually warn the PDP and their followers within the state that anyone who flouts the law on announcement of official results and violence will be made to face the law.

He also highlighted the APC’s issues with the conduct of the election. In his words, “we have reported cases of missing result sheets and election materials that never left INEC office to polling units.”

“We therefore urge all well-meaning citizens of Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and even reasonable members of the opposition not to be bought by these cheap antics of the PDP.

“Let’s restrain our wards from being used by these unscrupulous elements. The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only authorised commission that can release trusted and certified results.

“We enjoin everyone to discard every other form of result as we anticipate results,” he said.