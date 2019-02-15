Akwa Ibom will be violence free – Enang

By Chioma Ugboma

Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant to President on National Assembly Matters, has said there would be no electoral violence in Akwa Ibom.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Friday.

Enang, an indigene of Uyo, was reacting to apprehension in the state over reports that there might be crisis.

He said that all would be well and that arrangement had been made to ensure that the elections were conducted without violence.

The International Crisis Group (ICG), in its latest report on Nigeria’s elections published on Dec. 21, 2018, observed that already there had been incidents of violence, with some states displaying particularly troubling signs ahead of the elections.

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, ICG carries out field research on violent conflict and advances policies to prevent, mitigate or resolve conflict.

The report said Akwa Ibom, like Rivers, was emerging as a major battleground in the APC-PDP battle for revenue.

It receives the most federal money of any state, and it is widely believed to be a pillar of PDP finances.

A second factor was partisan rancour in the state, aggravated by the split between PDP’s Governor Udom Emmanuel and his predecessor, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, as well as the struggle for control of the state House of Assembly.

Enang, however, appealed to indigenes and other residents to avoid conducts that would incite violence.

He said that the people were prepared to go out and vote as the leaders in the state had taken precautions to ensure peace.