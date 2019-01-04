Al-Makura drops Ewuga as leader Nasarawa Christian Pilgrims

By Sunday John

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has dropped Sen. Solomon Ewuga as the leader of the state Christian Pilgrims to Israel for the 2018 pilgrimage.

This is coming barely one week after the appointment was made in Lafia.

Mr Abdullahi Mohammed, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this on Friday in Lafia at the farewell ceremony for the intending Pilgrims from the state.

Mohammed who did not give any reason for the action, said the Etsu Karu, Mr Luka Baba-Payan, has been appointed to replace Ewuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Musa Aloko, Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Dec. 28, 2018 announced Ewuga as the leader during the orientation in Lafia.

NAN also reports that Ewuga who is a PDP chieftain, was a former Deputy Governor of the state, a Minister of state, FCT and Senator.

Aloko announced that the 179 Pilgrims from the state would be air-lifted on Jan. 6.

In a remark, the Etsu Karu expressed gratitude to the governor for the appointment and promised not to disappoint the state.