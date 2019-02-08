Al-Makura retiring to Senate, promises good representation

Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state, has promised to provide qualitative representation for the benefit of his constituents, if elected senator in the forthcoming poll.

Al-Makura gave the assurance on Thursday, in Awe Local Government Area (LGA), in continuation of his campaign of Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone.

He maintained that his administration’s achievements so far, were evident of what the zone stands to gain by electing him as senator representing the district at the senate.

“I will sponsor bills and contribute to legislation that will benefit my constituents, strengthen democracy and add value to governance,” he said.

He assured the people that his administration would construct more roads and complete the general hospital Awe, before leaving office, on May 29.

Al-Makura urged the people to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, and all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the forthcoming election.