Alasoadura: Rice in crashed truck meant for Christmas, condoles with victims

Senator Tayo Alasoadura, the owner of the branded rice inside the truck which crashed into a busy market in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, has condoled with families of victims.

At least 20 persons died in Iworoko, Ado-Ekiti when the driver of the trailer lost control and rammed into the market.

Alasoadura’s Media Aide, Dayo Joseph, conveyed the senator’s condolences.

The senator who represents Ondo Central, said the bags of rice were purchased from a Rice Mill in Kebbi State and was actually meant for his constituents to enjoy Christmas/New year celebration, as part of his gifts in the spirit of the season.

He lamented that the delivery suffered delay.

“Our prayers are with the victims and I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed ones and the fortitude for their families to bear the irreparable loss while I also wish the injured quick recovery to return to their normal activities,” Alasoadura said.

Witnesses told Xinhua that at least 20 dead bodies were evacuated from the scene by rescue crew.

One witness identified as Bisi Ayedun said the victims were mostly buyers and sellers on the outer part of the market.

“The market is always open till late night. Many sellers always display their wares on the roadside to attract customers. The truck was on top speed when it lost control.

Most of the victims were people shopping by the roadside,” Ayedun said.

The state police spokesman Caleb Ikechukwu said an investigation has been launched into the crash.