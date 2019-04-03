Algeria arrests businessman Ali Haddad, backer of Bouteflika

Algerian businessman Ali Haddad, has been arrested and is now in custody, Ennahar TV reported.

Haddad, a backer of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who resigned on Tuesday, is facing corruption charges, according to reports. Earlier reports said he was arrested on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Algerian authorities seized the passports of a dozen businessmen under investigation over corruption allegations.

The 12 businessmen were associates of Bouteflika.

On Monday, the state prosecutor opened cases against them and banned them from transferring assets abroad, the state news agency APS said. Their passports were also seized.

Apart from Haddad, two tycoons close to Bouteflika, Mahieddine Tahkout and Reda Kouninef, were also arrested.