ALGON’s Northern Forum endorses Buhari, Osinbajo

The Presidential election coming up this weekend is an opportunity for Nigerians to endorse and validate the activities of the Buhari presidency, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo made the observation when members of the Northern Forum of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, announced the endorsement of the Buhari presidential ticket for Saturday’s Presidential Polls.

This endorsement was announced by the leadership of the forum at a Presidential Villa meeting last night where President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo said “we see the election as an opportunity for Nigerians to endorse and validate all we have done. We are very confident that the Almighty God has seen the honesty and integrity that Mr. President has brought to bear on the task, and that would be rewarded.”

In his remarks, Mohammed Ali, Chairman of ALGON Northern Forum, who led the delegation, disclosed that the association is impressed by the Buhari Administration’s commitment to the rule of law and the Federal Government’s support for Local governments in the country.

He said the endorsement of the group is borne out of the successful performance of the administration in the last three years.

“We will mobilize to support the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket, and you are going to win the election by the grace of God, “ Ali told the Vice President.

Also speaking at the meeting, Hon Mohammed Abubakar, the Kaduna State ALGON Chairman reaffirmed the group’s support, saying “ your administration has recorded tremendous achievements in the areas of security, economic diversification among others.”

He recalled how the FG helped in settling backlogs of workers salary in several States and Local Government Areas of the country. He also cited the reduction in the price of Fertilizers and its ready availability to farmers.

The ALGON delegation then urged the Buhari Administration to continue to press for Local Government autonomy after it has won the second term elections.

Welcoming the delegation earlier, the Vice President expressed sincere gratitude to the ALGON group. According to him, “let me express our sincere gratitude for your commitment to the Federal Government and also to the President’s candidacy.”

•Statement