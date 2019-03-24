Allah’s wish: Kano residents pray for Ganduje

Aisha Ahmed/Kano

Kano residents believed it was God’s wish that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was declared re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission and have resolved to help him with prayers.

A resident of Rijiyar Zaki quarters in the state, Engr Ahmad Nafiu, said they would remain prayerful that the choice became the best for the State.

He explained that INEC was a professional body that might have gone extra miles to achieve what it did, especially with the nature of the state.

Another resident Malam Musa Abdallah, also said that Muslims were expected to believe in destiny and Ganduje’s should be considered as one.

He prayed to God to guide the Governor to do the best for the benefit of the state.

Women were also not left out as Malama Amina Muhammed, a housewife said that though she was neutral about who would win the elections, that there was need to pray for Ganduje now that he had emerged victorious.

She enjoined all residents including the opposition to support the administration in order to build Kano.

Amina said that “side talks at this moment will not change the situation. Whatever God wills, will surely come to pass so lets not loose our belief.”

NAN reports that on Sunday evening in Kano, INEC declared Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the winner of the supplementary guber elections in Kano.

The governorship election which was held two weeks ago was declared inconclusive by the INEC due to irregularities.