Altine Glen emerges Chairman AUPCTRE FCT women wing

Comrade Altine Glen a staff of Corporate Affairs Commission CAC has emerged the FCT Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees AUPCTRE women wing.

Glen was elected during the council’s Delegates Congress held in Abuja on Friday.

A total of 120 delegates from 60 branches of the union participated in the Congress

Altine Glen was elected unopposed by the delegates while Thelma Adegbe of the National Orientation Agency NOA was elected as Vice Chairman.

Victoria Ejike of FCT transport Secretariat emerged as the Secretary and Omotayo Alaba as the Assistant Secretary of the women wing.

The immediate past Chairman of the women wing and the current National Treasurer of the Women Commission as well the Secretary FCT NLC women commission Comrade Comfort Otobo congratulated the elected executives.

She enjoined them to provide selfless leadership with steadfastness.

She urged them them to ensure the sustenance of the women commission in AUPCTRE for continue dgrowth of the union for the benefit of members.

The newly elected Chairperson of the Women Committee will automatically become Vice Chairperson of the FCT Council.