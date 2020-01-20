Alumni association promises to use expertise to develop business community

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

Mr Ishmael Nwokocha, President, Manchester Business School, England, Nigerian Chapter, says the alumni association will use its expertise to develop the business community and the society in general.

Nwokocha during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), shortly after the association’s annual meeting in Lagos , said they were determined to bring solutions to the business community.

According to Nwokocha, members can use the platform to network, advance themselves, build capacity and create avenues where they can touch lives.

“We want to come together to help, and most importantly make our goals from Manchester University realised here as a local entity.

“Nigeria being blessed with highly educated people but because there are no opportunities in the country, it looks as if the government is not doing enough.

“However, from our own advocacy point of view, we are going to help change not only the narratives, but also contribute our wealth of knowledge to the advancement of the business community,” Nwokocha said.

He said having gone to study in the United Kingdom, the next step was to come together and practicalise original thinking of what they learnt.

“It is very important for us as a member of the business community to identify with those problems and do our best to bring ideas that can bring about success.

“We are basically passionate about contributing our quota to the development of the business community of our country,” Nwokocha said. (NAN)