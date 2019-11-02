`Amala’ festival to hold in Lagos

The city of Lagos is set to host the first edition of an annual Food Festival tagged: ‘Amala Festival 2019.’

The festival is aimed at bringing together local food vendors, food cafes, restaurant and fresh food outlets under one umbrella to showcase their art and culinary dexterity.

Also, the festival hopes to create a cultural exhibition upholding local and national heritage in the area of food in order to attract tourist to Lagos state during the festival.

The festival is put together by Image Consultant and Sports Management Services Limited (ICSMS).

Amala festival is targeted at showcasing and celebrating our rich Nigeria culture and the unique delicacy of “Amala” which is one of the native food, to the mixed population of several races in a cosmopolitan city of Lagos State.

The festival will also seek to promote local businesses, as well as create a vibrant and harmonious community atmosphere for people of all ages to enjoy.

Other side attractions include, games arena and unique entertainment from diverse cultures while enjoying the culinary and cuisine of Nigeria.

The event is scheduled to hold from Friday 29th to Saturday, 30th November, 2019 at the Eko Atlantic Laneway, Victoria-Island, Lagos between 8.00am and 10.00pm daily.

Dignitaries expected at the event include, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Royal Fathers, Iyaloja General, other VIP guests from various walks of life.

Marquees will be available at Eko Atlantic laneway to provide shaded seating area for our attendees /visitors and stalls for vendors, as well as spaces for cooking demonstrations. Vendors will offer a range of Amala cuisine with the right soups to compliment it and beverages options for the whole fair.