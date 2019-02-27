Ambode, NANS congratulate Buhari

By Folasade Adeniran/Funmilayo Adeyemi

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their re-election.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said it was a victory well deserved.

He said it was not just a confirmation of the people’s love for President Buhari, but an attestation that Nigerians were happy with the progress the Federal Government had made in the last four years.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the early hours of Wednesday declared winner by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival , former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got a total of 11, 262,978.

Ambode said: “Let me join millions of our loyal party faithful in the state and across the country to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their resounding victory at last Saturday’s polls.

“This is indeed a historic moment because Nigerians have used their votes to show Mr President that they are happy with the progress the country has made on several sectors of the polity.

“This is a victory for democracy; it is a victory for good governance and a clear statement from Nigerians that they are ready to move to the next level with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He expressed confidence that the Buhari-led administration would consolidate on the achievements of the last four years and justify the renewal of his mandate by millions of Nigerians at the polls.

“This is a threshold of our political history. I urge Nigerians to rally round the Federal Government and support the drive to take the nation to the next level,” Ambode said.

He also commended Lagos residents for coming out in thousands and for being peaceful and orderly throughout the period of the elections.

The governor congratulated candidates of the party in the National Assembly elections who emerged victorious.

NANS also happy

Also the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) congratulated President Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the success of the presidential and national assembly elections.

Mr Adeyemi Azeez, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Azeez, however, urged Buhari to further improve on the masses-friendly policies and projects of administration to enhance government’s direct impact on the lives of the teeming masses of the country.

He also called on the re-elected president to take a critical look at the educational sector with a view to providing more infrastructure and training for the benefit of students.

Azeez said: “No nation can wholesomely survive without giving detailed concentration to development of its youths, structurally, academically and morally.

“As such, NANS made bold to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari to give detailed and needful attention to the education sector and also provide well structured vocational training opportunities to Nigerian youths and graduates.

“NANS equally implores the aggrieved opposition party(s) to seek redress legally and thereby caution their supporters not to take laws into their hands.“

NANS’ image maker said that since the elections had come and gone, there was the need for Nigerians to remain united, to move the nation forward.

He commended students for their orderly manner and comportment before, during and after the elections and prayed for God’s guidance to lead Nigerian leaders aright.

Dogara speaks

Alhaji Ahmed Dogara, former Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State has commended security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for providing level playing ground for all parties in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

Dogara made the commendation on Wednesday while speaking in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that provision of electoral materials and deployment of security personnel to all the polling units added credible value to the electoral process.

Dogara also lauded INEC and security agencies for demonstrating high sense of professionalism during and after the elections.

He called on the electorate in the state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the March 9, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

“As we prepare for the March 9, Governorship and House of Assembly elections, our candidates represent the best human materials for our dear state.

“Therefore, I enjoin our people to come out massively on Election Day and vote for them.

“We have since commenced massive mobilisation of eligible residents to come out and cast their votes come March 9 for our party candidates to ensure continuity in our state,” he said.(NAN)