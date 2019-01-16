Amnesty Office inaugurates vocational centre in Ondo

By Jacinta Nwachukwu/Uche Bibilari

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) will on Friday inaugurate its completed vocational training centre at Agadagba-Obon town in Ondo State.

Mr Murphy Ganagana, the spokesman of the programme’s Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The inauguration of the centre, according to him, was aimed at fast-tracking the training of the programme’s beneficiaries in the state.

He said the centre was the first to be completed, noting that others in Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers were still under construction.

“These centres and the ones we are about to launch in Agadagba-Obon town in Ondo state will help to fast track training of the beneficiaries.

“When Dokubo took over the office, we discovered that the training processes are visualised and when you give training to an individual, some of them do not have the requisite facilities for the work.

“The essence of the programme is to train, rehabilitate and reintegrate these beneficiaries into the society so that they can be change agents.

“It is not to give four or six weeks of training; if you give somebody half baked training, you haven’t done anything to him.

“So what he decided is to visualise the processes,” Ganagana said.

He also said that the training period for the beneficiaries was six months and would be managed by capable institutions which would award certificates at the end of the programme.

“At the end of the training, they can work anywhere with their certificates which is the major focus of the programme,” he added.