Amnesty office job placement unit secures employment for 40 ex-agitators

By Emmanuel Afonne and Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Job Placement Unit has secured employment for 40 ex-agitators following completion of their training programme.

Mr Murphy Ganagana, Special Assistant on Media to the Coordinator, Prof. Charles Dokubo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ganagana said the job placement office established by the PAP Coordinator Prof. Charles Dokubo had the responsibilities of engaging with government agencies, private and public sectors for employment of trained ex-agitators.

He said more beneficiaries were also been profiled for employment.

According to Ganagana, no fewer than 445 beneficiaries across the Niger Delta region are currently undergoing six months training in different skills under PAP.

He said that the beneficiaries were undergoing training on fish farming, greenhouse farming, leather works, tailoring and fashion design, welding and fabrication, among others.

Ganagana said 60 delegates were undergoing training on oil and gas power system at Effurun, Delta while 200 others were being trained in welding and fabrication at Agadagba, Ondo State.

The Amnesty Programme spokesman said 58 delegates were undergoing training on fish farming and 11 on fashion design and tailoring in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

“While 19 delegates are undergoing training on greenhouse farming, 29 were being trained on tailoring and fashion design and 18 on leather works in Lagos State.

“We still have over 11,000 beneficiaries to be trained out of 30,000.

“So, we are trying to fast-track the training process hence the need to construct more vocational training centres across the region.

“The office is doing this to ensure that it gives quality training to our beneficiaries,” he said.