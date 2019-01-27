Anambra government hits Ohaneze Ndigbo again

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Anambra State Government again on Saturday requested Ohaneze Ndigbo to rescind the endorsement of the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Mr Peter Obi were endorsed by Ohaneze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural body on Thursday, Jan. 24 for February 16 election.

But, the Anambra Government in a media conference at Agulu Lake Hotel in Anaocha Local Government Area said they are vehemently opposed to the endorsement.

The Anambra Government had earlier issued a statement to journalists in Enugu about four days ago on the endorsement of PDP Presidential candidate by Ohaneze leadership.

Prof. Solo Chukwudebelu, the Secretary to Anambra State Government said the state as integral part of Ohaneze was not consulted before the decision was taken.

“As a constituent member of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra State was not represented in the ‘imeobi’ meeting where the acclaimed decision was reached.

”We are particularly angered by the fixing of the said meeting on the same date that President Muhammadu Buhari came to inaugurate Zik Mausoleum in Onitsha.

”Zik was a great son of Igboland and pioneer patron of Ohaneze, a nationalist of repute whose past cannot be ignored by any true Igbo man.

” For Ohaneze leadership to have not send representation for the inauguration let alone holding a meeting on Jan. 24 the same day Zik Mausoleum was inaugurated was bad,” he said.

Chukwudebelu flanked by Mr C Don Adinuba, the state commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye (SA, political) and Mrs Sally Mbanefo, said Ohaneze should remain apolitical.

“As All Progresives Grand Alliance government, we have our presidential standard bearer who we are supporting, yet we are not lording it over all the residents of the state to join the decision of the state.

”People should be allowed to make their choice because we are in democracy, and so that is the path we want Ohaneze leadership to follow,” he said.

Adinuba who responded to questions from reporters noted that since the advent of Ohaneze Ndigbo, all political endorsement made had adversely affected the development of the Igbos.

He, however, advised Chief Nwodo to in the best interest of the people rescind the endorsement of Atiku and Obi.

The government’s spokesman said though the state was not contemplating pulling out of Ohaneze Ndigbo, her open condemnation of the endorsement was to set the record straight.

Describing the action as distasteful, Adinuba said if urgent step is not taking, the development might led to a crack in existing unity among the Ohaneze body. (NAN)