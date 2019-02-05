Anambra monarch suspended over kolanut breaking

The traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Ameke has been suspended from the traditional council following a disagreement which ensued over breaking of kolanuts.

At the Weekend, some traditional rulers in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State engaged in a heated argument over who should break the kolanut when Governor Willie Obiano visited the area.

The monarch was suspended for one year for allegedly being the mastermind of the fracas, as other royal fathers said he engages in fragrant violation of customs and tradition of Igbo land as it concerns the rules surrounding the breaking of kolanuts.

Chairman of Anambra East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Alex Edozieuno in a letter announcing Igwe Ameke’s suspension, directed that “an observer from Umueri should be nominated to be attending a meeting of royal fathers in the area while the suspension lasts.

The suspension letter was copied to the chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the state commissioner for chieftaincy affairs, the police and Department of State Service, DSS, among others.

Vanguard reports that it was gathered that during a reception for Obiano, who was on a ‘thank you’ tour to the area, Igwe Ameke grabbed the kolanuts from the Senior Special Assistant to Governor, Mr. Anthony Oli on the ground that he was son of the soil and therefore the right person to break the kolanut.