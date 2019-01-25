Anambra people happy with Buhari

By Raphael Enwelu

President Muhammodu Buhari’s visit to Anambra has been described as a positive inclusion of the people into the Nigerian project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Thursday in Onitsha that most of the people interview over the visit expressed gratitude for the little Buhari has done so far for the state and expressed the hope that more was being expected from him in his second tenure.

Mr Sunday Ofili, a businessman said that it is a fact to say that our president have the whole nation at heart.

“We all know the number of vote Mr President got from this region and this state in particular, yet he completed some projects that have been lingering for long.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe resting place was completed by him without campaigning over it which is a good one from him,” he said.

Mrs Nkechi Nwoye, a civil servant said that with what she know of Mr President, he is a prudent administrator.

“Our president will do better than what he has done so far in this his first tenure because of the mess he found we are in.

“I am happy for the way and manner he is running the country’s affairs without blemish only the issue of heard men and farmers clash and insurgencies from all the regions that he should tackle with vigor,” she said.

Mr Ikechukwu Obike, a trader on his part praised Mr President for his stand in the ban on importation of goods that can be produced here.

“Imagine our President banned the importation of rice to the country, today there is competition among states of the farming of rice which is making our economy to grow.

“Buhari is actually a true Nigerian that have the benefit of serving the nation since he was young thereby witnessing the blue print on Nigerian project during the days of our founding fathers, lets all support him,” he said. (NAN)