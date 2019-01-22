Anambra: Umeh donates cash to 53 indigent traders, students

Sen. Victor Umeh, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra Central Senatorial District on Tuesday made cash donations to 53 indigent traders and students.

Umeh gave the cash to the beneficiaries at a campaign rally in Akwu-Ukwu, Oba and Ojoto communities in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 petty traders received N50, 000 each to support their businesses.

The lawmaker also presented N100, 000 to St. John’s Secondary School, Akwu-Ukwu to off-set the school fees of 40 indigent students.

Addrsssing his supporters at the rally, he said that he had provided scholarships to over 70 students in various tertiary institutions.

He also said that he sponsored and empowered 151 youths trained in different skills in 10 months.

He promised to continue to provide quality representation to the people, if re-elected.

He said, “I will always stand against injustice and ensure fairness.

“I have the consistency of character and intellectual capacity to represent you.

“Everybody knows that I am against injustice and I am for fairness and these I will ensure for my people,” Umeh said.

He also promised to attract more constituency projects to the area, if given the mandate for a second term.

He commended the people for supporting the APGA-led government of Gov. Willie Obiano and urged them not to relent.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Cordelia Umeadi, who is a food in Akwu-Ukwu, thanked Umeh for the his kind gesture.

Umeadi said the money would help her to boost her ‘beans-and-plantain’ delicacy and put more money in her pocket.