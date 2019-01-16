Andy Uba’s move to establish University in Uga gets a boost

The Move by Senator Andy Uba for the establishment of a Federal University in Uga, Anambra state, has gotten a boost as the Senate has committed the bill to Public Hearing.

The Senate’s Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND, chaired by Sen. Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, held a public hearing on to establish Federal University, Uga.

Barau who commended Sen. Uba for the move, said that the University would go a long way to boost tertiary education in Uga and the whole of Anambra state.

Addressing members of the committee during the hearing, Sen. Uba said that the university will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research.

“One of the yearnings of the people of Anambra state especially my Senatorial District, is to have increased access to quality tertiary education. This bill is crafted specifically to cater to that need.

“The establishment of this institution is informed by the imperative to create greater access to university education in view of a large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempts to gain admission into universities in Nigeria.

“Our economy has very high potentials and requires high level scientific and technical skills to drive it. The establishment of this university will go a long way into achieving those targets.

“The bill is well organized for its very own purpose of a modern academic and research institution,” he said.

The senator argued that the establishment of the University will further advance Nigeria’s body of knowledge through research as well as nurture unique innovations, entrepreneurship, vocational training and wealth management.

The bill if passed into law will bring to five the number of federal universities in South East Nigeria.