Another petrol tanker explosion causes disaster in Lagos

By Moses Omorogieva

No fewer than two persons and five vehicles were burnt on Wednesday morning at Barracks Bus Stop, along Mile 2 on Badagry Expressway after a 33,000 litre fuel tanker fell and exploded.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Musibau Rasaki confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying that his men had been battling to put off the fire from spreading to other areas.

“Two persons were burnt to death, one other person sustained injury and was taken to the hospital. Five vehicles were also burnt, including the tanker,” he said.

NAN had earlier gathered that the five vehicles ran into the spilled contents on the road and ignited fire, while some of the motorists were lucky to escape, two were burnt beyond recognition.

The accident had brought traffic on the ever busy Expressway to a halt, forcing commuters to come down from public vehicles to cross the scene of the accident to continue their journey.