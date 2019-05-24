Apapa gridlock: Operation Totality Enforcement begins

By Kazeem Akande/Uchediunor Augusta

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is to begin ‘’Operation Totality Enforcement’’ to ensure timely implementation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that trucks parking on Apapa roads should vacate with 72 hours.

Mr Chris Olakpe, the Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA, made the disclosure on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The President had said that the vacation would help in clearing the gridlock in Apapa and its environs and help in restoring law and order in the area.

The vacation notice was issued on Wednesday as one of the outcomes of a meeting convened by President Buhari and chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on April 25.

According to Olakpe, major stakeholders have met to find a lasting solution to the gridlock caused by the indiscriminate parking of articulated vehicles on roads in Apapa and environs.

‘’We are going to follow the directive to the letter, all hands must be on deck; any vehicles constituting nuisance on highways or bridges will face the wrath of the law.

‘’By Monday, May 27, we are going to commence operation totality to flush out articulated vehicles queuing on expressways and causing heavy traffic on the Apapa axis.

‘’LASTMA, together with other law enforcement agencies, will carry out the exercise,’’ he said.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the Lagos State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), also told NAN that the corps would be part of the presidential task team to ensure sanity on the roads.

Omeje said that FRSC would provide 200 personnel to be part of the enforcement team.

‘’We are collaborating with LASTMA and police to manage the traffic,’’ Omeje said.