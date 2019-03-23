APC 26-0 PDP in Ekiti

Ariwodola Idowu/Omuo-Ekiti

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti made it a total sweep in the House of Assembly election as it won all the 26 seats available.

The party clinched the last seat for Ekiti East (1) Constituency on Saturday after the supplementary election.

The party also won all the House of Representatives and Senate seats, declared in February.

According to the latest result, as announced by Asiqua Chika, the INEC Returning officer, Adegbuyi Oluwajawa of APC polled a total votes of 5,484, to defeat his closest rival, Fajana Ojo Ade of PDP who polled 3,258 votes.

Other results are; Oludayo Roland, ADC, 529; Oguntomole Femi, ADP, 24 and Balogun Yetunde, DA, 02.

The rest are Omokan Adewole; PPN, 0, Florence Ojo, SDP, 03 and Ayeni Adebayo, ZLP, 0.