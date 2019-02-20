APC begins door-to-door campaign in Osun

APC logo

By Victor Adeoti

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday embarked on door-to-door campaign in Osun.

The Council went from door-to-door and across major markets in Osogbo soliciting for the support of President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC candidates on Saturday.

Mr Bola Ilori, the National Chairman of APC Door-to-Door Campaign, while addressing the electorate, said it was important for Nigerians to re-elect the president  and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President for a greater Nigeria.

Ilori, who likened  Buhari to Prophet Moses in the bible, said  he would take Nigerians to the promised land.

He said that it would be a disaster if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was allowed to return to power.

While appealing to the people of the state to vote massively for the president, Ilori said doing so would bring developmental projects to the state and to the country at large.

He, however, appealed to security agencies to ensure a peaceful atmosphere that would be conducive for the electorate to exercise their civic rights.

Ilori, who urged INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections, said  the  postponement of the elections was a national embarrassment.

