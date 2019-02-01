APC chieftain Uka mobilises Ebonyi youths for Buhari’s re-election

By Douglas Okoro

Chief Okenwa Uka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has urged youths in the state to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Uka, the Ebonyi Coordinator of the National Youth Campaign Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the call on Friday in Abakaliki in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that by re-electing the president for a second term, the youths would guarantee good governance in the country and the state.

He added that the victory of the APC’s presidential candidate in the Feb. 16 election is a task that must be achieved.

Uka, who is also the state Financial Secretary of APC, said that many youth-oriented programmes and policies of the present administration would be sustained with the re-election.

He noted that the administration’s ongoing war against corruption and the ease of doing business were benefitting the youths.

“The N-Power scheme and other social investment schemes of the present administration have encouraged the youths to engage in entrepreneural ventures.

“Nigerians are now very productive and exploring the vibrant business climate engendered by the unrelenting war against financial graft by Mr President.

“The youths are no longer into hooliganism, political thuggery, militancy and armed kidnapping due to the motivation and healthy business environment introduced by the government,” Uka said.

He extolled Mr Tony Nwoye, a member of the House of Representatives and the National Director of the National Youth Campaign Committee, for his resilience in mobilizing Nigerian youths to support the re-election of Buhari.

“Nwoye is a youth mobiliser and he believes that the re-election of Buhari will bring about the liberation of the youths of Nigeria and I share this vision. I am appealing to Ebonyi youths to massively vote Mr President for second term,” he said.

He emphasised the commitment of youths in ensuring victory for Buhari, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji, APC governorship candidate in Ebonyi and other candidates of the party in the Feb. 16 and March 2 general elections.

“APC is now a phenomenon; APC is now in the lips of everybody including children and it is now everywhere you go.”

He commended Buhari for the new rail line project that would pass through Abakaliki from Port Harcourt, saying that the project would open the city for more commercial activities.