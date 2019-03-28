APC edges PDP in new Sokoto Assembly

By Muhammad Nasir Bello /Sokoto

The photo-finish governorship race in Sokoto State, where incumbent Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party only managed to beat Ahmed Aliyu,the APC challenger with 342 votes has had a mirror-image in the strength of the parties in the state assembly.

As the details of who is who in the Assembly emerges, the APC and PDP split the composition right down the middle.

However, the APC, with 16 members, has an edge over the PDP, which has 14 members.

This picture means that the APC will produce the Speaker of the House and other principal officers.

Here is a list of the members:

1) Aminu Magaji (APC- Dange/Shuni)

2) Mustapha Abdullahi (APC- Sokoto South 1) 3)Malami Ahmed (PDP- Sokoto South II)

4) Suke Romo (PDP- Tambuwal West)

5) Mode Ladan (PDP Tambuwal East)

6)Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza)

7) Murtala Maigona (APC- Wamakko)

8) Aminu Achida (APC-Wurno)

9) Shehu Yabo (APC- Yabo)

10) Haliru Buhari (PDP- Sokoto North 1)

11) Ibrahim Arzika (PDP- Sokoto North II)

12) Abdullahi Randa (PDP- Tureta)

13) Umaru Sahabi (PDP- Binji)

14) Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North)

15) Bala Tukur (APC- Bodinga South)

16) Altine Kyadawa (APC- Gada West)

17) Kabiru Dauda (APC- Bada East)

18) Mustapha Balle (PDP- Gudu)

19) Bello Idris (APC- Gwadabawa South)

20) Abdullahi Garba (APC- Gwadabawa North)

21) Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela)

22) Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa)

23) Abdullahi Mahmud (PDP- Kware)

24) Abdullahi Zakari (APC- Rabah)

25) Almustapha Aminu (PDP- Sabon Birni North)

26) Saidu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South)

27) Alhaji Maidawa (APC- Shagari)

28) Atiku Liman (PDP- Silame)

29) Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe)

30) Faruku Amadu (APC- Goronyo)

*The initial head count was wrong. We are sorry for the error.