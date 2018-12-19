APC Kwara: Ishola Fulani remains expelled, candidates duly elected

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Ishola Balogun Fulani-led executive of the party’s Kwara chapter remains dissolved and Ishola Fulani himself expelled.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu,APC, National Publicity Secretary of the party made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

His clarification came on the tail of a judgment by a Kwara court, affirming the legality of the Ishola Balogun Fulani executive, and also endorsing the candidates picked during the state-organised primary for the 2019 election.

“We wish to restate the NWC decision to expel the erstwhile Ishola Balogun Fulani-led APC Executive in Kwara State.

This, he said was in view of widespread misinterpretations given to a judgement of an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision to expel Ishola Balogun Fulani and others was well within the powers of the NWC which investigated and deliberated on the anti-party activities of the sacked state executive.

He said that direct primaries were used to elect party candidates for Kwara State, hence State executives had no role to play in the primaries.

He further explained that only candidates that emerged from the direct primary exercise conducted by the NWC inaugurated committee was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Issa-Onilu said the candidates whose names were submitted to INEC remain the party’s authentic flag bearers for 2019 elections.

He therefore urged the people of Kwara and indeed the APC members to remain unrelenting in the collective and irreversible movement towards total liberation of the state.