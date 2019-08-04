APC lauds police over quick rescue of kidnap victims

By Chioma Ugboma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended men and officers of Ogun State command for their swift rescue of the five kidnap victims at Ogbere-Sagamu section of Benin-Lagos express road.

The commendation was made in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos by the Ogun State chapter of the APC.

The party was full of praises for officers and men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the command for their bravery and doggedness which led to the rescue of the victims.

It would be recalled that five members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were on their way to the headquarters of the church for a ministers’ conference were kidnapped on the road late night of Aug. 1.

The state Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, who signed the statement praised the courage, quick intervention and professionalism of the policemen, personally led by the State Police Commissioner, Mr Bashir Makama.

He said that all these made the victims to be quickly rescued unhurt.

The party also commended the State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his commitment and determination to rid the state of crime and ensure peace and normalcy in all nook and crannies.

“His swift intervention and plea to President Muhammadu Buhari to which the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) responded by providing a helicopter that had since remained in Ogun and had helped in rescuing the victims at Ogunmakin and Ogbere,” the statement said.

The party also commended the IGP for his decision to set up a Special Task Force in Ogun.

“Security is the responsibility of all, rather than rivalry, their should be increased sharing of intelligence and synergy between security and paramilitary agencies, as only this would ensure efficient and effective combat of crimes in our society.

“We endorse the recently expressed intention of the governor, to relaunch, reactivate and reenergise the Ogun Security Trust Fund and urge him not to leave any stone unturned in order to make the state very safe for residents and travelers.

“We urge the police and other security agencies not to rest on their oars. Security of lives and property demands eternal vigilance,” it added. (NAN)