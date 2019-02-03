APC paralyses Gombe PDP as Campaign DG, 15 others cross over

By Uwumarogie Peter/Gombe

The All Progressives Congress literally paralysed the Peoples Democratic Party campaign in Gombe as it formally received 16 prominent members of the PDP, led by campaign director-general Bala Bello-Tinka.

APC National Chairman received the ex-PDP members at a crowded rally held at Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday and handed over the party’s brooms to all of them.

Bala Tinka, a former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, said that Gombe has no other candidate than President Buhari.

Tinka commended the president’s efforts in road construction and tackling insecurity and insurgency in the North-east region.

At the rally, which was also attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Oshiomhole said Buhari’s policies are for the benefit of the poor and not to enrich himself.

“The programmes and policies of President Buhari, particularly those social programmes, are designed to focus and address the challenges confronting the forgotten majority of the Nigerian masses.

“I am not surprised that our opponents have been attacking these policies.

“To them, money given to the poor is money wasted, but when they steal and give to the few, it is money well spent.

“As we approach the elections, Nigerians must know that President Buhari is a president that believes in Nigeria.

“He believes that the wealth of our nation should be managed in a way as to reflect the quality of life of the majority of the people.

“A president who believes that the child of the poor who goes to school should have at least one square meal compared to the one that if elected, will enrich himself,’’ he said.

According to Oshiomhole, the overwhelming crowd that came to the Pantami stadium to welcome the president shows that the people of Gombe have spoken loud and clear in favour of Buhari.