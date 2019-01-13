APC, PDP in peaceful rallies

By Muhammad Bello/ Habibu Harisu

For the first time since the start of campaigns, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday conducted campaigns devoid of use of weapons and threat to lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the usual supporters groups, mostly youths holding and brandishing different kinds of weapons threatening lives was absent.

NAN observed that at the venues of both APC and PDP campaigns in Wurno, Rabah and Bodinga local government areas, there were no persons or groups openly in possession of arms to distract the peaceful conduct of the rally.

Security personnel were in place at strategic places to maintain peace and order across the state.

The situation might not be unconnected with the recent involvement of military on Operation Python Dance where handful of suspected political thugs were apprehended after destruction of bill boards and other public properties in the state.

Addressing PDP supporters in Bodinga, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal commended the party leaders and loyalists for their dedication toward ensuring more support for PDP in the state.

Tambuwal called on people to continue to support all PDP candidates in the country for more development and viable transformation programmes.

He pledged to continue to turn around the fortunes of Sokoto State for better if reelected for a second term in the forthcoming governorship election.

“I want to assure you that if re-elected, my government will ensure every child in Sokoto state is back to school and sustain more effort in agriculture, provision of portable water, roads and health facilities.” Tambuwal said.

The former Governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, while calling on people to support PDP, pledged to award N50 million to any Senatorial zone that gives the party highest number of votes in the election.

Also, former Deputy Governor, Mutari Shagari and PDP Chieftain Ummarun Kabo, commended the people of the zone for their support for PDP and assured them that the party would never disappoint them.

The state party Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, called on the PDP supporters to continue to woo more electorate to vote for PDP candidates to ensure better living standard of the society.

Meanwhile the governorship candidate of APC, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, pledged to govern the state with proper dedication and commitment.

Aliyu, the former Deputy Governor of Sokoto state, said this while addressing APC supporters at the party’s campaign rally in Wurno and Rabah local government areas of the state.

He said that the state would experience so much positive changes under his watch, most especially in the area of infrastructure development, security, education, health and human development.

“We have experience backwardness in all sectors of societal needs, as such we want to assure you that with APC, Nigeria and Sokoto state will be greater again.”

The leader of the party in the state , Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, said that APC was fully committed to the welfare of the Nigerian masses, as well as sustainable peace , unity and socioeconomic prosperity of Nigeria.

Wamakko further noted that a vote for the APC was a vote for continuity in the provision of tangible democratic dividends in all aspects of human lives.

The state party Chairman, Alhaji Isa Achida, challenged the PDP- led state government to reel out its achievements in the last four years , ” if it has any “. (NAN)