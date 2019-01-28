APC raises alarm on plans to disrupt Imo rally

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that members of Action Alliance have concluded plans to disrupt its presidential campaign rally in Owerri.

The presidential rally is slated to take place at Dan Anyiam Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made the allegations on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the attention of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) was drawn to alleged plans by non-APC members to cause crisis at rally.

Issa-Onilu added that information available to the party revealed plans by particularly, members of the Action Alliance (AA) to create mayhem in their bid to hijack the APC campaign.

He also alleged that the AA members plan to promote the ambition of their governorship candidate, Mr Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

Nwosu left the APC to join the AA to pursue his governorship ambition.

Issa-Onilu also claimed that the AA governorship candidate recently held his governorship rally at the same Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri without APC members interfering or disturbing their programme.

He stressed that the Jan.29 scheduled rally was an APC rally, adding that the party had no alliance with any political party.

The APC spokesperson added that the party would not tolerate attempts by some persons under any guise to create chaotic atmosphere at the venue of its rally.

“We are using this medium to inform security agencies, including the Imo State Commissioner of Police, and the Director of DSS, to ensure no individual, groups or political party is allowed to create chaos before, during, and after the APC rally.

“We wish to reiterate that only genuine supporters of our great party and our party members are allowed into the venue so we can have a hitch free rally.

“The APC is fully in support of all our candidates in Imo and we would do everything within the laws to ensure the success of all our candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

“This position has been clearly and repeatedly stated by President Muhammadu Buhari, throughout our campaigns so far,” Issa-Onilu said.

He urged APC members in Imo to remain vigilant and to ensure the success of the party’s candidates at all levels in the coming elections. (NAN)