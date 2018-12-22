APC re-erects billboards

The billboards belonging to national ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that were destroyed by unknown persons in Oyun and Offa in Kwara have been replaced.

The billboards were re-erected by a huge crowd of supporters in Offa.

The two billboards had inscription: “O to gee” (enough is enough) and containing pictures of the alleged Offa robbery masterminds.

The boards were vandalised by unknown persons on Thursday.

The billboards were erected by the Kwara South Concern Group, an affiliate of APC in the district.

The party’s adopted slogan had been a subject of friction between it and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state with the government asking the state controlled signage agency to outlaw its usage.

The erection of the billboards at their various locations was witnessed by large number of party members and leaders in the area, including the APC Kwara South Senatorial Candidate, Arch. Lola Ashiru.

Ashiru, while condemning the vandalism, described the action of the perpetrators as ‘undemocratic and ineptitude.’

According to him, the billboards with the inscription is no doubt a cynosure of all eyes and a statement that speaks the minds of Kwarans, Offa inclusive.

”It’s obvious that Kwarans are clamouring for the real change and the desire to move to the next level of positive and purposeful governance,” he said.

He urged members of the party not to be despair or discouraged, saying the only weapon to fight the battle ahead was using their PVC to vote APC during the general elections in 2019.

”If hanging of APC billboards can attract such magnitude of people you can imagine how frightened the opposition will be,” he said.

The ceremony is already trending in the social media.

1. Barely 24 hours after the vandalization of the APC billboards in Offa, Arch. Lola Ashiru amongst other APC party stalwarts supervise the hanging of another billboard. You will recall that the billboard was erected by the Kwara South Concern Group. pic.twitter.com/XaOGFV3uON — kwara South Mandate (@KwSouthMandate) December 21, 2018