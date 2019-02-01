APC shifts Buhari’s rally in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki/Gusau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted its Presidential Campaign Rally in Zamfara State from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10.

The State Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Lawal Liman disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday.

NAN reports that Feb. 3 had earlier been scheduled for the presidential campaign rally in Katsina and Zamfara States.

NAN further reports that the State APC chapter had constituted a 60-man committee headed by Gov. Abdula’ziz Yari for the rally in the state.

Liman urged the party supporters and the public to bear all the inconveniences that may arise as a result of the postponement.

NAN reports that Liman did not give any reason for the change in the date.

However, it may not be unconnected with the decision of INEC on elections in the state.

INEC has stated that the APC would not field any candidate in Zamfara for the National Assembly, governorship and state assembly elections scheduled for Feb. 16 and March 2.

According to him, the date for the commencement of Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly Campaigns has also been rescheduled.

“We had arranged to start the campaign on Monday February 4, 2019, but now it has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 3, 2019,” he said.

He appealed to APC members in the state to come out enmasse to welcome the President and participate in the APC campaign rally in the state.

NAN recalls that Yari had earlier on Thursday said that the state chapter of the APC has concluded the arrangements to receive its Presidential campaign team on Sunday.

The governor also said that President Buhari would be accorded the best campaign rally, which would run for two days.