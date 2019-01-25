APC voids expulsion of Uzodinma

The National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared as `null and void’, the expulsion of its Imo Governorship Candidate, Sen. Hope Uzodinma and also insisted that the former Imo State Working Committee of the APC led by Mr Nwafor had been dissolved.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the development.

He said the purported expulsion was brought to the attention of the party’s NWC through a statement signed by the former chairman of the party in Imo, Mr Dan Nwafor.

“We want to state categorically that the former Imo State Working Committee of the APC led by Mr Nwafor was dissolved,” he said.

This, Issa-Onilu, said was after majority of the party’s members in Imo lost confidence in their ability to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections, especially due to their involvement in several anti party activities.

He added that the party’s NWC had consequently, set up a caretaker committee in Imo, led by Mr Marcelinus Nlemigbo to pilot the affairs of the party in the state.

He stressed that Nlemigbo, therefore, remains the only recognised Imo state chairman of the party.

He added that any decision which does not emanate from the Nlemigbo recognised caretaker committee as regards the affairs of the APC in Imo was null and void.

The APC spokesman called on the party’s supporters in the state to remain steadfast and to disregard reports on the alleged expulsion, as it does not have the blessings of the NWC.

He, however, added that the NWC was paying attention to events as they unfolded in Imo, saying that it would always take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the party.

“Let it be stated clearly that APC would not tolerate indiscipline from any member of the party under any guise,” Issa-Onilu said. (NAN)