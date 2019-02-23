APC wants Abia Central Polls cancelled, REC removed

Abia APC wants Abia central senatorial election cancelled, removal of REC

By Ijendu Iheaka

The All Peoples Congress (APC) in Abia on Saturday called for the cancellation of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Abia Central Senatorial District.

The party also called for the immediate removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Joseph Iloh.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ben Godson, made the call while briefing newsmen in Aba on the party’s reservations about the exercise in the state.

He alleged that the electoral process was compromised, adding that Illoh compromised by allowing Sen. Theodore Orji, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Abia central, to visit him in his office.

He said: “As we know, today in Nigeria is the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“As I speak to you, we are calling for the cancellation of the senatorial election in Abia central.

“One of the major reasons APC is calling for the cancellation of the election is that at about 12:20 pm today (Saturday), Orji visited the REC.

“He spent over 30 minutes with him in his office. He sat with REC who is in charge of elections in the state.

“Thereafter, REC led him to the door, hugged him and shook him with two hands to show loyalty.

“We are therefore calling for his immediate removal and sack as Abia REC,” he said.

Godson also complained that ballot papers brought to Ukwa East had no party logos, adding that materials for the Senate were incomplete in Umuokoroaja in Obohia wards.

He alleged thst some thugs besieged Obohia town hall and carted away result sheets that were brought to the centre for the elections.

He further demanded that other areas in Ukwa west, where voters were allegedly chased out of their polling units with the help of the police, should also be cancelled and rescheduled.

APC also called for the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, for allegedly failing to provide adequate security in most polling centres in Ukwa where there were skirmishes.

Godson said that some voters were intimidated, leading to voter apathy in most areas, adding that a unit with 100 registered voters only recorded 5 votes.

Reacting to the allegation of compromise, the REC admitted that Orji came to his office along with APC and APGA members to complain that election materials meant for their wards were yet to be delivered to the polling centres.

He said: “They came because election started late in their area. Of course, APC members were also with him. They were all united in harassing me for the delay.

“You see all these politicians they are bad people. When they go outside they become enemies but when they are attacking one person they become one.”

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Godfrey Ogbonna, has dismissed as baseless the allegation that policemen chased away voters.

Ogbonna said that the command was not aware of such a development, adding that police could not chase away voters, except they were miscreants trying to foment crisis.

“What they are talking about is not to my knowledge. The Police cannot chase away voters if they are not miscreants.

“We deployed policemen to all polling units where elections took place in Abia. If anybody is saying the contrary, let him bring proof.

“Politicians should know how to help ensure peace in our society. They should not be saying what they have no proof of,” Ogbonna further said.