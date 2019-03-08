APC will win Akwa Ibom, other PDP states – Senator

Senator Abdullahi Gumel has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress(APC) would win in Akwa Ibom and other Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) states in March 9 governorship elections.

Gumel (APC-Jigawa), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said there was no doubt that the party would clinch most states as evident in the Feb. 23 elections, where President Muhammadu Buhari clinched many states, particularly Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) states.

He stressed that, “APC will win overwhelmingly in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections because of the trend of elections from 2015 to date.

“Nigerians have realised that the opposition party does not have much to offer, while the APC government has since 2015 demonstrated good governance.

“So, I am expecting that we will win in Gombe, Akwa Ibom and other PDP states,” he said.

The lawmaker urged Nigerians from the South, particularly those from the Southeast, to come out massively and vote for APC candidates.

He further urged them to show support for the ruling party to enable it continue with its developmental projects.

He said, “the advice I have for people in Southeast is that now we have the Federal Government.

“They should try and be part of this government. They should not alienate themselves anymore and return to cry that they were marginalised and not given appointments.

“Let them show the APC that they are serious. Let them come out and be part of those of us that are going to the `Next Level` so that they will enjoy.

“It is a simple principle. If you come with me you enjoy, if you are not with me then you cry. That is politics.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, of the 36 states, 29 states will be going to the polls on March 9 to elect their governors and House of Assembly members.

The seven states that will not be going to the polls are Bayelsa, Edo, Kogi, Ekiti, Osun, Anambra and Ondo.