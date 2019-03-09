APC wins 2 House of Assembly seats in Kogi West



By Stephen Adeleye/Lokoja

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the House of Assembly elections conducted on March 9, in Ijumu and Yagba East Local Government Areas in the Kogi west senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olushola Kilani Olumo of APC was declared winner of the Ijumu State Constituency, while Jimoh Musa, also of APC was re-elected for the Yagba East State Constituency.

PDP candidate, Dino Melaye won the two constituencies in the senatorial election two weeks ago.

Declaring the latest result at INEC Collation Centre in Ijumu, the returning officer, Dr Kelvin Anoh, announced that the APC candidate, Kelani Olumo, polled 10,478 votes while Adewale Salihu of PDP scored 8,813 votes. Shuaib Ipinmisho of ADC came third with 1,933 votes.

However, the PDP agent, Mr Ibikunle Omolade and the agent of the Alliance for Democracy(AD) , Ibileke Olufemi, whose candidate scored 27 votes, rejected the results and refused to sign .

They alleged irregularities in Ileteju Origa ward and Okoro/Odokoro/Araromi ward, where they claimed ballot boxes were snatched.

Mrs Ugwunebo Ubaku, the INEC Electoral Officer for Ijumu LGA, said that she had received a letter of complaints which would be channelled to the appropriate quarters.

In Yagba East, the Returning Officer, Dr Okpanachi Stephen, announced that Mr Jimoh Musa of APC polled a total of 6,893 votes to beat his closest rival, the candidate of ADC, Sule Abdulnafiu, who scored 4,295 votes. The PDP candidate, Emmanuel Bello scored 3,315 votes.