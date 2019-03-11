APC wins 7 of 11 announced guber results

By Anita Eboigbe/Data Desk

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded victory in 7 states out of the 11 states announced by the Independent national Electoral Commission (INEC).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the remaining four states were won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The results show that 7 of the governors-elect are incumbent.

They are Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia (PDP), Benedict Ayade of Cross River (PDP), Dave Umahi of Ebonyi (PDP) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (PDP).

Other returning governors are Alhaji Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa (APC), Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi (APC) and Abubakar Bello of Niger (APC).

The new governors-elect are Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos (APC) and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (APC).