APC wins House of Reps in Agege

By Stellamaris Ashinze and Folasade Adeniran

Dr Babatunde Adejare of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the Agege Federal Constituency seat in Lagos State.

Prof. Olufemi Shaibu, the INEC Returning Officer for the Agege Federal Constituency election, who is of the Department of Economics, University of Lagos (UNILAG), made the declaration at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege area of the state.

The APC candidate polled 32, 114 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Oluwole Joseph of the PDP who had 13, 886 votes in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Mr Oladipupo Ayinde of the Accord (AC) party polled a total of 5, 490.

Shaibu said that Adejare, having scored the highest votes at the election, had won the National Assembly election for the Agege Federal constituency.

“Adejare Samuel Babatunde of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Shaibu said.

Shaibu said that only 10 parties contested in the election in Agege local government area.

NAN reports that Adejare is currently the Commissioner for Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure in Lagos and was also a member of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015 representing Agege Federal Constituency.(NAN)