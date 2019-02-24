APC wins Ikorodu, 2 other Reps seats in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of Lagos Island Federal Constituencies 1 and 2 and Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Prof. Olaniyi Okedele of the University of Lagos, the Returning Officer for the Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1, said that the election was conducted for the House of Representatives in 10 wards out of the 19 wards in the Lagos Island constituency 1.

Okedele said that the total votes cast were 19,493 votes, with 603 votes voided and 18, 890 admitted as valid votes.

He said that out of 39 political parties that participated in the election only six parties was recognised by lNEC.

” I declare that Mr Enitan Badru of the APC having satisfied the requirements of law and scoring the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected having polled 15,245 votes’” he said.

Violet Williams of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 3,258 votes while AD scored 125, ADC 41, and PPL 37.

Prof Solomon Akinboye, of University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2 declared Akiolu Kayode the winner having polled 12,988 votes.

Akinboye said that a total of 18,758 votes was cast with 973 votes rejected and 17,785 votes regarded as valid.

Adama Olagbenga of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) scored 4, 345, ADC scored 44 while AD polled 50 votes.

Dr. Musa Obalola also declared Babajimi Benson as the winner of the Ikorodu Federal Constituency.

Obalola, the INEC Returning Officer declared the result on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Ikorodu at 6:22pm on Sunday.

According to him, Benson of APC, polled 42,563 votes to beat his closest rival, Mrs Omotolani Popoola of the PDP, who got 19, 825 votes.

He added that AD got 180 votes, ADC, 360 votes and CAP, 11, out of the 66, 875 total votes cast in the federal constituency election.

Prof. Abidemi Akindele, the INEC Collation Officer, who announced the result of the senatorial poll in the federal constituency, declared that APC candidate, Bayo Osinowo won with 42,770 votes against PDP’s candidate, who got 20,382 votes.

AD got 204 votes and DPP, 147 votes, out of 66,768 votes cast.

Mrs Abiodun Oyefusi is the PDP Candidate for Lagos East Senatorial District, of which Ikorodu is a part.

The Collation Officer for the presidential poll, Prof. Ilupeju Akanbi, announced that the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari defeated PDP by polling 40, 719 votes against Atiku Abubakar of PDP who got 21,252 votes.

Akanbi also announced that AAC scored 410 and PCP, 375 votes out of the 63, 658 total votes cast in the election. (NAN)