APC’s Gbajabiamila, PDP’s Soyinka share Surulere in Lagos

By Lucy Osuizigbo and Aisha Cole /Lagos,

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila of the All Progressives Congress (APC ) and Mr Olatunji Soyinka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have emerged winners at Surulere Federal Constituencies l and ll, in the House of Representatives elections held on Feb. 23.

Prof. Adetola Daramola, the INEC Returning Officer for the Feb. 23 House of Representatives poll for Surulere Federal Constituency 1, declared the result for the constituency at INEC’s collation centre in Surulere at 1.39. a.m on Monday.

According to her, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila of APC emerged winner with 14,617 votes while Mr Adewara Michael of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 8085 votes.

Mr Folami Abiola of Alliance for Democracy (AD) came third with 97 votes while Ms Oriyomi Barbara of the African Democratic Congress of (ADC) came fourth with 71 votes .

“At the end of voting, Femi Gbajabiamila of APC has satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes and is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, ” she said.

At 3.a.m, Prof. Ade Ibiwoye, INEC Returning Officer for Surulere Federal Constituency ll, declared Mr Olatunji Soyinka of PDP winner with 19,950 votes while Mr Lanre Okunlola of APC came second with 17,910 votes.

Mrs Ferguson Blessing of (ANP) came third with 628 votes.

”Olatunji Soyinka, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected, ” Ibiwoye said.