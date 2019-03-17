APC’s governor-elect thanks Gbenga Daniel

Ogun state governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, has embarked on a thank you tour, visiting ex-governor Gbenga Daniel, the Director-General of Atiku Campaign Council who stood by him in the March 9 elections.

“ This afternoon, I paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel – OGD,’’ he said in his tweet.

This afternoon, I paid a courtesy visit to the former Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel – OGD. pic.twitter.com/H1VxsujDm0 — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) March 16, 2019

Daniel, a chieftain of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned from partisan politics on Friday after their defeat in presidential election of February 23, 2019.

The former governor had thrown his weight behind Dapo Abiodunl abandoning his former party’s candidate in the governorship election, Chief Kashamu Buriji.

Abiodun also on Saturday visited the Paramount Ruler and Olu of Ilaro, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.

“This evening, I paid a ‘Thank You’ visit to the Paramount Ruler and Olu of Ilaro, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle. While at the Palace, I expressed my profound appreciation to the Paramount Ruler for his fatherly support during the course of my gubernatorial ambition

The governor-elect also hosted Ademola Ogunbanjo and his team in his Iperu home.

The paid him a congratulatory visit.

He promised the team that he would lead the state with wisdom and the grace of God.

The governor-elect would be sworn-in on May 29.