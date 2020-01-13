Armed forces day: Okorocha advocates better welfare for troops

Former governor of Imo State and senator Rochas Okorocha has called on the federal government to do more to improve the welfare of the armed forces.

Okorocha disclosed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Ahmed Mustafa, in commemoration of this year’s armed forces remembrance day celebrations, in Abuja, On Monday.

He Okorocha commended the armed forces and called on the Federal Government to do more in repaying the officers and men for their loyalty and sacrifice.

“ We owe a lot to the armed forces and we must constantly look for ways to repay them for their loyalty and commitment to keeping us safe and unity as a country”

“ The government has done a lot for the armed forces and we commend them for that but there is a lot more still to be done”.

“ The ongoing war against insurgency and armed banditry have cost the lives of many members for the armed forces but they haven’t cowered in the face of their responsibility. The only reason why we sit comfortably in our homes is because of the sacrifices that they make on a daily basis”.

Okorocha noted that it was imperative for the government to take adequate care of the families of officers and men of the armed forces and ensure that they were not abandoned.

“ Our fallen heroes left family behind and it behoves on us to remember them at all times “

The senator praised the valour of the armed forces in kicking back Boko Haram and urged the nation to continue to support the troops as they seek to rid the nation of this threat and others once and for all.