Army begins local production of tactical vehicles

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Nigerian Army says light tactical vehicles and other weapons being locally produced by its company, Nigerian Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company (NAVMC), will help in addressing Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, stated this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday after he toured production lines in the company located at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Buratai disclosed that the first set of the indigenous “light tactical vehicles’’ produced by the company would be exhibited on July 6.

He said that NAVMC was collaborating with Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in the production of the vehicles.

The army chief, however, noted that since the 60’s, there had not been serious effort at producing military equipment locally.

“The Nigeria defence complex, DICON, will soon be turned around for good.

“This is a very good development and we are keeping to timeline. We are working on mass production of the vehicles.

“The vehicles will help us in curtailing the insecurity in the country. I know everybody is concerned about the insecurity.

“But unfortunately, over the years, since the 60’s, we have not made any serious headway in defence production and local defence production.

“I think, if this one – defence complex – takes off as we envisage; we will be good for the nation,’’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NAVMC was inaugurated in April, 2019.