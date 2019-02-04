Army chases Boko Haram terrorists out of Yobe town



By Ahmed Abba/Damaturu

Troops of 159 Battalion on Monday evening repelled an attempted terrorists incursion into the border town of Kanama, Yunusari Local Government of Yobe.

The troops form the Forward Operational Base (FOB), Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE,

The Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lt. Njoka Irabor made this known in a press statement issued in Damaturu.

Irabor said “The terrorists came in at about 5:30pm and started shooting sporadically and vigilant troops of the FOB engaged them.

“Consequently, the terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops of 159 Battalion and the well coordinated air support from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

“This resulted in inflicting casualty on the terrorists, while some of them retreated with gunshot wounds.

“The resilient troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing surviving attackers towards Niger Republic border.

“Further details of the casualties on the terrorists and recoveries would be provided on completion of the mop up and pursuit operations”, he said.

Channels TV also reported that the military repelled another attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on communities in Michika and Madagali Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State.

A community leader who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that sporadic gunshots were heard at about 7pm on Monday around Kirchingha in Madagali LGA.

The terrorists were also said to be advancing towards Shuwa town in Michika LGA, causing the residents to flee for safety.

The advancing terrorists were reportedly stopped by troops who succeeded in pushing them back.