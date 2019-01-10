Army opens Maiduguri road to motorists

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have opened the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Potiskum road to motorists in Borno and Yobe states.

Its spokesman, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, announced the opening of the 232-kilometre road in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to him, rumours that troops have closed the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Potiskum road were not true.

“Our attention has been drawn to rumours that the Nigerian Army has closed the Madurai-Damaturu road. This is not true.

“What is happening is an ongoing clearance and snap checks operations in the area. This is required to clear suspected Boko Haram terrorists along that road.

“The clearance operation is ultimately for the safety and security of motorists and other road users,” the statement reads.

He urged members of the public to cooperate and bear with the troops, as they carry out the operations in Borno/Yobe axis, assuring that the affected road was opened yesterday for members of the public.

However, the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has lamented that humanitarian responses were inadequate, as about two million people continue to be displaced by violence daily in Northeast.

Its Country Head of Missions, Luis Eguiluz, said emergencies in the region were far from over, as displaced persons struggle to find food, water or shelter to survive in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps.

Source: