Army redeploys senior officers

By Johnson Eyiangho

The Nigerian Army on Sunday, announced the redeployment of some of its senior officers, including Maj.-Gen. A.A.Tarfa, the Commander, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery.

Maj-Gen. Tarfa has been redeployed to Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership Peacekeeping Centre, as Commandant in a new posting released by the army Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations on Sunday, Maj.-Gen. M. Mohammed, GOC 1 Division has been moved to the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Signals Corps and appointed as Corps Commander.

Maj.-Gen. C.T. Olukoju, who until now the Signal Corps Commander, has been appointed Director General of the newly created Nigerian Army Simulation Centre (NASIMC) with Headquarters in Abuja.

Usman said under the new posting, Maj.-Gen. U.S. Yakubu has been posted to Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed as Corps Commander.

Others are Maj.-Gen. C.U. Agulanna, Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), Maj.-Gen. F. Yahaya, Military Secretary (Army), as GOC 1 Division and Maj.-Gen. A.R. Bakare, Chief of Army Accounts and Budget.

Similarly, Usman said Brig.-Gen. D.O. Donibo has been posted to Nigerian Army School of Infantry and appointed Director Army Training Support Centre (ATSC).

Brig.-Gen. G.A.T. Ochigbano, Acting Military Secretary (Army), Brig.-Gen. O.C. Ajunwa, to Nigerian High Commission Brasil, as Defence Adviser, Brig.-Gen. S.T. Shafaru, Commander Engineers, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command.

Also affected in the posting are Brig.-Gen. B.Y. Baffa, from National Defence College to the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Chief of Staff, while Brig.-General U.B. Abubakar is now Deputy Military Secretary I.

Brig.-Gen. E.E. Emekah, from Army War College Nigeria, to 707 Special Forces Brigade as Commander and Col. E.C. Obi-Osang, from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Special Forces Command as Chief of Staff.