Army repels Boko Haram insurgents in Michika

By Yakubu Uba/Yola

Nigerian troops on Monday chased out insurgents who tried to enter Michika, a commercial town in Adamawa, after a fierce battle that raged for hours.

Some residents of Michika told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they started hearing gunfire and explosions around 7 p.m. on Michika- Lassa road as the insurgents, who approached the town, were confronted by the military.

“We are hearing gunshots and the fight is raging on,” a resident of Michika who simply identified himself as Idris, said.

“Pray for us; Boko Haram are trying to enter Michika,” another resident, Teri, said.

John Jigalambu, a resident of Bazza, a village near Michika, said they could hear gunshots and most residents in the village had escaped to avoid the attackers.

Confirming the incident, the Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh, said the military was on top of the situation.

According to Sajoh, the insurgents, who entered through Kirchinga village in neigbouring Madagali local government, were being chased out by the military which had deployed reinforcement.

“They burnt the first bank in Michika and some shops,” Sajoh said.